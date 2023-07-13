Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] is -30.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NVOS] gained 3.19% or 0.0 points to close at $0.14 with a heavy trading volume of 3640922 shares. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Novo Integrated Sciences Receives $40,000,000 Commitment to Develop Eldercare Facilities in Canada.

Joint Venture Collaboration with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammad bin Fahad Al Thanayan and his Global Healthcare Organization.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”) today announced the Company has received a Letter of Funding Commitment for a direct investment in the Company of USD $40,000,000 from Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammad bin Fahad Al Thanayan (“Sheikh Khaled”) through his organization Gulf International Minerals and Energy Group (GIMEG), of which Sheikh Khaled is the Chairman. The funding is expected to result in project-specific joint ventures for development of elder care and senior living community facilities in Canada. The collaboration would provide for the Company to be the lead in securing engineering, procurement, and construction project contracts, management contracts of the facilities, and working with the Canada Housing and Mortgage Corporation for project-specific specific additional financing.

It opened the trading session at $0.133, the shares rose to $0.142 and dropped to $0.132, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVOS points out that the company has recorded -24.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.45M shares, NVOS reached to a volume of 3640922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for NVOS stock

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, NVOS shares gained by 3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.43 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1444, while it was recorded at 0.1361 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2291 for the last 200 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.92. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.89.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]