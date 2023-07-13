Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc [FRLN] – find out why.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc [NASDAQ: FRLN] gained 54.99% or 2.04 points to close at $5.75 with a heavy trading volume of 14775764 shares. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Freeline Announces First Patient Dosed with Its Novel Gene Therapy Candidate for Gaucher Disease and Unveils Research Program in GBA1-linked Parkinson’s Disease.

FLT201 is a highly differentiated AAV gene therapy candidate that delivers a longer-acting engineered variant of GCase, the enzyme missing in people with Gaucher disease.

Company expects to report initial clinical data for FLT201 in third quarter of 2023.

It opened the trading session at $3.89, the shares rose to $8.70 and dropped to $3.8595, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FRLN points out that the company has recorded -24.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -172.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 154.22K shares, FRLN reached to a volume of 14775764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc [FRLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRLN shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is set at 0.74 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.91.

Trading performance analysis for FRLN stock

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc [FRLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 98.96. With this latest performance, FRLN shares gained by 159.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.23 for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc [FRLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc [FRLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.08.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc [FRLN]