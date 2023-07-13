Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] Stock trading around $65.99 per share: What’s Next?

Molson Coors Beverage Company [NYSE: TAP] gained 2.41% on the last trading session, reaching $65.99 price per share at the time. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Molson Coors Beverage Company to Webcast 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A; TSX: TPX.B, TPX.A) will host a webcast of the company’s 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call with investors and financial analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The company will release earnings at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Company executives participating in the conference call will include Gavin Hattersley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tracey Joubert, Chief Financial Officer.

The webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the Molson Coors Beverage Company website, ir.molsoncoors.com. An online replay of the earnings call webcast will be posted within two hours following the live webcast and will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 11, 2023.

Molson Coors Beverage Company represents 216.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.43 billion with the latest information. TAP stock price has been found in the range of $64.51 to $66.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, TAP reached a trading volume of 3128527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAP shares is $66.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Molson Coors Beverage Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molson Coors Beverage Company is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for TAP stock

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, TAP shares dropped by -0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.49 for Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.58, while it was recorded at 65.59 for the last single week of trading, and 55.12 for the last 200 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.80. Molson Coors Beverage Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64.

Return on Total Capital for TAP is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.85. Additionally, TAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] managed to generate an average of -$10,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Molson Coors Beverage Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Molson Coors Beverage Company go to 2.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]