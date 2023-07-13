Medtronic plc [MDT] stock Initiated by CL King analyst, price target now $106

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] traded at a high on 07/12/23, posting a 0.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $87.57. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 9:10 AM that Medtronic Recognized as a “Best Place To Work for Disability Inclusion”.

For the sixth consecutive year, Medtronic is recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities. This honor is the result of Medtronic earning a top score of 100 on the 2023 Disability Equality Index®, which is the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for measuring disability workplace inclusion.

Medtronic is committed to employees with disabilities and their allies, and to ensuring they have the tools and resources they need to thrive in the workplace, and in life. Today’s recognition – along with ranking among DiversityInc’s 2023 Top Companies for People with Disabilities – validates our work and provides momentum to keep advancing our efforts.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3783877 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Medtronic plc stands at 1.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.33%.

The market cap for MDT stock reached $116.75 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, MDT reached a trading volume of 3783877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medtronic plc [MDT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $91.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 121.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has MDT stock performed recently?

Medtronic plc [MDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, MDT shares gained by 4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.27 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.03, while it was recorded at 86.65 for the last single week of trading, and 82.97 for the last 200 days.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.65 and a Gross Margin at +60.54. Medtronic plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13.

Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Medtronic plc [MDT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 1.77%.

Insider trade positions for Medtronic plc [MDT]