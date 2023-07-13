Market cap of Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] reaches 235.40M – now what?

Tingo Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TIO] price surged by 4.12 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 8:36 AM that Stockholder Approval Received for All Proposals at Tingo Group Special Meeting.

The stockholders approved all three of the resolutions presented in the Definitive Proxy Statement, as sent to the Company’s shareholders on May 1, 2023, including the approval of the issuance of 26,042,808 shares of Tingo Group’s Common Stock upon the conversion of 2,604.28 shares of Tingo Group’s Series A Preferred Stock, as required under the terms of the acquisition of Tingo Mobile (the “Merger”), and the increase in the authorized shares of the Company’s common stock from 425,000,000 shares to 750,000,000, to accommodate the conversion of both the Series A Preferred Stock and the Series B Preferred Stock under the terms of the Merger, and to accommodate future strategic business decisions.

A sum of 3902164 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.10M shares. Tingo Group Inc. shares reached a high of $1.42 and dropped to a low of $1.33 until finishing in the latest session at $1.39.

The one-year TIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.17. The average equity rating for TIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIO shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tingo Group Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIO in the course of the last twelve months was 0.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

TIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.32. With this latest performance, TIO shares gained by 17.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.95 for Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3544, while it was recorded at 1.3260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3254 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tingo Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.54. Tingo Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06.

Tingo Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] Insider Position Details