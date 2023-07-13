Market cap of Inpixon [INPX] reaches 7.36M – now what?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] loss -0.22% on the last trading session, reaching $0.18 price per share at the time. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Inpixon Announces ChatGPT Integration Bringing AI-Powered Insights and Conversational Query to Real-Time Location System (RTLS).

The Market’s First Industrial RTLS Analytics Solution with ChatGPT.

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading provider of real-time location systems (RTLS), today announced the integration of ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence (AI), into Inpixon’s RTLS solution. This innovative integration expands the capabilities of Inpixon’s RTLS, enabling rapid, AI-assisted insights as well as interactive discussions in a conversational medium. Operations managers in production and logistics, in particular, stand to benefit from this transformative development.

Inpixon represents 12.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.36 million with the latest information. INPX stock price has been found in the range of $0.17 to $0.196.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, INPX reached a trading volume of 3660897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inpixon [INPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for INPX stock

Inpixon [INPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -8.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.27 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2263, while it was recorded at 0.1816 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7921 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon [INPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -226.98 and a Gross Margin at +43.87. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -326.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.16.

Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Inpixon [INPX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inpixon [INPX]