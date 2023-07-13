Market cap of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] reaches 82.31M – now what?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.30% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.70%. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM that HYCROFT PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or “the Company”), a gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, provides an update on the Company’s activities.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Diane Garrett, President and CEO commented, “Hycroft is in a unique and enviable position in the precious metals industry. Not only do we own one of the world’s largest gold and silver deposits, we also have over $117 million in cash as of June 30, 2023, with no principal debt payments due until 2027 (for more details please visit www.hycroftmining.com). So many companies today are struggling to raise money given the current market conditions and lack of funds flow into the sector, but thanks to AMC Entertainment, Eric Sprott and our follow-on loyal shareholders that participated in the 2022 at-the-market equity offering, we were able to raise sufficient funds to support the Company for years to come. We are disappointed with our current share price given the recent positive developments at Hycroft, our strong cash position, a well-established management team known for creating value for shareholders and a world class asset in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction. It is often said in our industry, properly developing an orebody is a marathon not a sprint, requiring patience and diligence to define, design and develop a project that delivers maximum value to our shareholders. The Company’s strategic focus is to create shareholder value by developing the Hycroft Mine to generate significant positive cash flows and build a successful multi-asset mining company.”.

Over the last 12 months, HYMC stock dropped by -59.32%. The average equity rating for HYMC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $82.31 million, with 200.27 million shares outstanding and 156.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, HYMC stock reached a trading volume of 5787622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

HYMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.70. With this latest performance, HYMC shares gained by 28.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.76 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3486, while it was recorded at 0.3425 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4998 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.97 and a Gross Margin at -62.50. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183.06.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] Insider Position Details