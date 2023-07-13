Market cap of Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] reaches 2.72M – now what?

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [NASDAQ: HCDI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.93% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.79%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Harbor Custom Development, Inc., Secures $19,950,000 Loan with Sound Capital to Refinance Belfair View Apartment Project.

Belfair View Apartments are located at 81 NE Ridge Point Blvd, Belfair, WA 98528.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, HCDI stock dropped by -89.24%. The one-year Harbor Custom Development Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.08. The average equity rating for HCDI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.72 million, with 0.72 million shares outstanding and 0.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 573.91K shares, HCDI stock reached a trading volume of 3806716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCDI shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harbor Custom Development Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.46.

HCDI Stock Performance Analysis:

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.79. With this latest performance, HCDI shares dropped by -17.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 9.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harbor Custom Development Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.95 and a Gross Margin at -3.36. Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.54.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.34.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] Insider Position Details