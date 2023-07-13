Market cap of Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] reaches 7.28B – now what?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] slipped around -0.27 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.01 at the close of the session, down -1.11%. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Host Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on August 1.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the “Company”), will announce second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st, with a call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by using the following dial-in numbers:.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock is now 7.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPK Stock saw the intraday high of $24.51 and lowest of $23.965 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.56, which means current price is +13.78% above from all time high which was touched on 06/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, GPK reached a trading volume of 4711018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $30.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 14.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has GPK stock performed recently?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, GPK shares dropped by -9.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.05 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.06, while it was recorded at 23.95 for the last single week of trading, and 23.44 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.00 and a Gross Margin at +19.33. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for GPK is now 13.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.07. Additionally, GPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] managed to generate an average of $21,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 15.98%.

Insider trade positions for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]