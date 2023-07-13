Market cap of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE] reaches 8.29M – now what?

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [AMEX: VINE] gained 31.90% on the last trading session, reaching $0.52 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 5:32 PM that Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. Appoints Hitesh Dheri Chief Financial Officer.

Announces New Employment Inducement Awards Under NYSE American Listing Rules.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. represents 13.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.29 million with the latest information. VINE stock price has been found in the range of $0.37 to $0.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, VINE reached a trading volume of 7919244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VINE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for VINE stock

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.54. With this latest performance, VINE shares gained by 10.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VINE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.97 for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4414, while it was recorded at 0.4196 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9747 for the last 200 days.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE] shares currently have an operating margin of -532.65 and a Gross Margin at +10.80. Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -531.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.22.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE]