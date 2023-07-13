Market cap of CBL International Limited [BANL] reaches 68.15M – now what?

CBL International Limited [NASDAQ: BANL] traded at a low on 07/12/23, posting a -43.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.80. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 3:51 AM that CBL International Limited Audited Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022.

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liabilities).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7517316 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CBL International Limited stands at 37.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.79%.

The market cap for BANL stock reached $68.15 million, with 25.07 million shares outstanding and 3.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 298.98K shares, BANL reached a trading volume of 7517316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CBL International Limited [BANL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBL International Limited is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BANL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for BANL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has BANL stock performed recently?

CBL International Limited [BANL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.63.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BANL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.56 for CBL International Limited [BANL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading.

CBL International Limited [BANL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBL International Limited [BANL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.03 and a Gross Margin at +1.93. CBL International Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.62.

CBL International Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for CBL International Limited [BANL]