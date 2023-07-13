Market cap of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] reaches 22.87M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] traded at a high on 07/12/23, posting a 48.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.02. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Camber Energy Announces NYSE American Acceptance of Continued Listing Compliance Plan.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) today announced that the NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) has accepted the Company’s business plan to regain compliance with the Exchange’s continued listing standards regarding stockholders’ equity, as set forth in Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii) and (iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide.

The Company’s plan of compliance (the “Plan”), submitted by Camber on May 9, 2023 and accepted by the Exchange on June 14, 2023, includes, among other things, consummating the previously-disclosed merger with Viking Energy Group, Inc. (“Viking”), the commercialization of certain of Viking’s existing intellectual property and licenses, and further reducing the number of outstanding shares of Camber’s Series C Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22346795 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Camber Energy Inc. stands at 16.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.60%.

The market cap for CEI stock reached $22.87 million, with 24.37 million shares outstanding and 22.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 725.23K shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 22346795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.11.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.03. With this latest performance, CEI shares gained by 0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.09 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9906, while it was recorded at 0.7293 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2048 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -733.79 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18039.52.

Additionally, CEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 201.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

