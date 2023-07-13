Market Analysts see The Southern Company [SO] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] gained 1.22% on the last trading session, reaching $71.59 price per share at the time. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Southern Company scores 100 percent on Disability Equality Index for the seventh consecutive year.

Southern Company once again named among Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.

The 2023 Disability Equality Index (DEI) has rated Southern Company as one of the “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.” For the seventh consecutive year, Southern Company joins an elite group of companies with a 100 percent score on the DEI for a strong dedication to leading disability-inclusion practices.

The Southern Company represents 1.09 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $78.18 billion with the latest information. SO stock price has been found in the range of $70.55 to $71.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 3708371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $73.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

The Southern Company [SO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.92 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.35, while it was recorded at 70.79 for the last single week of trading, and 68.80 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Total Capital for SO is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Southern Company [SO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.47. Additionally, SO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Southern Company [SO] managed to generate an average of $127,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 7.30%.

