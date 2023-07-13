Market Analysts see Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE: RITM] jumped around 0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.40 at the close of the session, up 0.64%. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM that Rithm Capital Corp. Declares Second Quarter 2023 Common and Preferred Dividends.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared second quarter 2023 common and preferred stock dividends.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, RITM reached a trading volume of 4895119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Rithm Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for RITM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.27.

How has RITM stock performed recently?

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, RITM shares gained by 5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.47 for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.64, while it was recorded at 9.28 for the last single week of trading, and 8.50 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corp. go to 14.14%.

Insider trade positions for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]