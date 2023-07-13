Market Analysts see DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gaining to $72. Time to buy?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] price surged by 1.81 percent to reach at $1.29. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that DuPont Launches First Nanofiltration Membrane Elements for High Productivity Lithium-Brine Purification.

New FilmTec™ LiNE-XD nanofiltration membrane elements feature advanced membrane chemistry to support Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) operations, which enable Lithium production from more sustainable and accessible sources .

DuPont (NYSE: DD) announced the commercial launch of the new DuPont™ FilmTec™ LiNE-XD nanofiltration membrane elements for lithium brine purification. The FilmTec™ LiNE-XD and LiNE-XD HP represent DuPont’s first product offerings dedicated to lithium brine purification – offering high lithium passage from typical chloride-rich Li-brine streams and an excellent selectivity over divalent metals such as magnesium.

A sum of 4044196 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.46M shares. DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares reached a high of $73.07 and dropped to a low of $71.6306 until finishing in the latest session at $72.63.

The one-year DD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.27. The average equity rating for DD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $77.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.68.

DD Stock Performance Analysis:

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.91 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.21, while it was recorded at 70.85 for the last single week of trading, and 67.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DuPont de Nemours Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.53 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.77.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.98. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] managed to generate an average of $44,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

DD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 11.82%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Insider Position Details