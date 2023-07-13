KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] moved up 4.05: Why It’s Important

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] closed the trading session at $58.59 on 07/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $57.08, while the highest price level was $58.66. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Global Atlantic Subsidiary Named to Ward’s 50 Top Life and Health Insurers for Fourteenth Consecutive Year.

Global Atlantic Financial Group, a leading financial services company, today announced that its subsidiary, Forethought Life Insurance Company, has been named a Ward’s 50® top life and health insurance company for the fourteenth consecutive year. Forethought Life Insurance Company is the primary issuer of annuities and preneed life insurance products for Global Atlantic.

“We are honored to be included in the 2023 Ward’s 50 and take pride in our string of 14 consecutive years on the list,” said Rob Arena, Co-President of Global Atlantic and Head of Individual Markets. “We consistently manage the business with the highest levels of integrity for our clients, and this recognition validates our approach.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.22 percent and weekly performance of 6.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, KKR reached to a volume of 4316811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $66.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.95.

KKR stock trade performance evaluation

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.01. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 6.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.29 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.12, while it was recorded at 55.77 for the last single week of trading, and 51.49 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.44 and a Gross Margin at +16.76. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.90.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now -2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.28. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] managed to generate an average of -$186,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 11.81%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: Insider Ownership positions