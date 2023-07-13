Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Revenue clocked in at $1.74 billion, down -3.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] price surged by 0.84 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Kimco Realty® Publishes 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and a growing portfolio of mixed-use assets, has published its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report highlights the company’s progress in addressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics, which have been a focus for Kimco and its stakeholders for over a decade.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

“We remain dedicated to our focus on ESG, acknowledging its inherent connection to the maximization of long-term stakeholder value,” said Kimco CEO Conor Flynn. “Our 2022 achievements reflect our ongoing commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, which we continue to view as essential to our business and our culture.”.

A sum of 5190890 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.12M shares. Kimco Realty Corporation shares reached a high of $20.61 and dropped to a low of $20.38 until finishing in the latest session at $20.45.

The one-year KIM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.71. The average equity rating for KIM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $22.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

KIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.43 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.94, while it was recorded at 20.13 for the last single week of trading, and 20.10 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Insider Position Details