Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] Stock trading around $30.94 per share: What’s Next?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] closed the trading session at $30.94 on 07/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.67, while the highest price level was $31.69. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Juniper Networks’ AI-Driven Wireless Takes Digital Experience to a New Level at the University of Oxford.

World-class university transforms its central wireless network to meet heightened user expectations.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Juniper Networks® (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that numerous departments and colleges of the University of Oxford, a renowned university and the oldest centre of learning, teaching and research in the English-speaking world, deployed Juniper’s cloud-delivered wireless access solution driven by Mist AI™ to provide a modern digital experience to students, faculty, staff and guests.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.19 percent and weekly performance of -0.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, JNPR reached to a volume of 4585330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $36.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40.

JNPR stock trade performance evaluation

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 2.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.05 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.21, while it was recorded at 31.15 for the last single week of trading, and 30.78 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 11.86%.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: Insider Ownership positions