Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] gain 36.14% so far this year. What now?

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.465 during the day while it closed the day at $4.37. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Jumia Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Significant reduction in losses and progress towards profitability.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Operating loss decreased by 54% and 49% in constant currency, year-over-year.

Jumia Technologies AG stock has also gained 17.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JMIA stock has inclined by 40.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.45% and gained 36.14% year-on date.

The market cap for JMIA stock reached $439.69 million, with 100.62 million shares outstanding and 100.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, JMIA reached a trading volume of 3156069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JMIA shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JMIA stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

JMIA stock trade performance evaluation

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.47. With this latest performance, JMIA shares gained by 25.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.62 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.15 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.37.

Return on Total Capital for JMIA is now -73.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.90. Additionally, JMIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: Insider Ownership positions