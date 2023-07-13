JP Morgan slashes price target on Valley National Bancorp [VLY] – find out why.

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.35 during the day while it closed the day at $8.21. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Valley National Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Valley’s CEO, Ira Robbins will host a conference call on Thursday, July 27 at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley’s second quarter 2023 earnings. Interested parties should pre-register using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8db69a34f0434d429cc2d4d79238b2a7.

Valley National Bancorp stock has also gained 5.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VLY stock has declined by -4.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.04% and lost -27.41% year-on date.

The market cap for VLY stock reached $4.13 billion, with 507.11 million shares outstanding and 499.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.26M shares, VLY reached a trading volume of 3740262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Valley National Bancorp [VLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $10.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.83.

VLY stock trade performance evaluation

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.80. With this latest performance, VLY shares dropped by -1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.19 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.69, while it was recorded at 7.88 for the last single week of trading, and 10.21 for the last 200 days.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.96. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.02.

Return on Total Capital for VLY is now 9.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.77. Additionally, VLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] managed to generate an average of $148,680 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: Insider Ownership positions