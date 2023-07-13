IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] Revenue clocked in at $828.40 million, up 12.79% YTD: What’s Next?

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] price surged by 8.18 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM that IAMGOLD Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 10, 2023) – IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) plans to release its second quarter 2023 operating and financial results after market hours on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Senior management will host a conference call to discuss the operating performance and financial results on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Listeners may access the conference call via webcast or through the following dial-in numbers:.

A sum of 4855569 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.74M shares. IAMGOLD Corporation shares reached a high of $2.93 and dropped to a low of $2.74 until finishing in the latest session at $2.91.

The one-year IAG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.82. The average equity rating for IAG stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66.

IAG Stock Performance Analysis:

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.23. With this latest performance, IAG shares dropped by -0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.00 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 2.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IAMGOLD Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +10.18. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.78.

Return on Total Capital for IAG is now 1.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.58. Additionally, IAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] Insider Position Details