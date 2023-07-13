Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] Revenue clocked in at $1.84 billion, up 3.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] closed the trading session at $5.24 on 07/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.06, while the highest price level was $5.26. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Hudbay and Marubeni Establish Framework for Flin Flon Exploration Partnership.

“Signing this MOU is the beginning of what we hope will be a long-term relationship between Hudbay and Marubeni to unlock value in the Flin Flon region,” said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This exploration partnership would allow us to couple our operational and exploration expertise with Marubeni’s balance sheet strength to test our large Flin Flon land package and potentially revive our dormant Flin Flon processing facilities. We have discovered and operated 29 mines in Hudbay’s nearly 100-year history in Manitoba and we have the potential to continue that success with this renewed focus on exploration in Flin Flon.”.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.35 percent and weekly performance of 11.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, HBM reached to a volume of 5656691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $7.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

HBM stock trade performance evaluation

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.02. With this latest performance, HBM shares gained by 11.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.59 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 4.95 for the last 200 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.85 and a Gross Margin at +16.18. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.77.

Return on Total Capital for HBM is now 12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.22. Additionally, HBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: Insider Ownership positions