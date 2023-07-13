Holley Inc. [HLLY] Is Currently 21.14 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Holley Inc. [NYSE: HLLY] price surged by 21.14 percent to reach at $0.93. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Holley to Attend Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Private and Public Company Investor Conference.

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), a leading platform serving performance automotive enthusiasts, today announced that senior management will participate in the Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Private and Public Company Investor Conference on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Management will host a presentation and will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors in attendance at the conference. The presentation materials will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.holley.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.

About HolleyHolley is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https://www.holley.com.

A sum of 3622354 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 488.59K shares. Holley Inc. shares reached a high of $5.81 and dropped to a low of $5.17 until finishing in the latest session at $5.33.

The one-year HLLY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -23.67. The average equity rating for HLLY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Holley Inc. [HLLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLLY shares is $4.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Holley Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Holley Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

HLLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Holley Inc. [HLLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.63. With this latest performance, HLLY shares gained by 50.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.45 for Holley Inc. [HLLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 4.50 for the last single week of trading, and 2.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Holley Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Holley Inc. [HLLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.37 and a Gross Margin at +34.71. Holley Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.72.

Return on Total Capital for HLLY is now 5.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Holley Inc. [HLLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.39. Additionally, HLLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Holley Inc. [HLLY] managed to generate an average of $42,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Holley Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Holley Inc. [HLLY] Insider Position Details