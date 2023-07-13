Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] Stock trading around $18.66 per share: What’s Next?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HTZ] plunged by -$0.42 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $19.36 during the day while it closed the day at $18.66. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 27th.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) (the “Company”) announced today that it plans to report its second quarter 2023 financial results at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 27, 2023 followed by an earnings call at 8:30 a.m. ET.A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.hertz.com. To access the call by phone, please register through this link: Hertz Q2 2023 earnings teleco registration and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A web replay will remain available on the website for approximately one year.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -0.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HTZ stock has inclined by 14.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.90% and gained 21.25% year-on date.

The market cap for HTZ stock reached $5.87 billion, with 321.00 million shares outstanding and 314.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, HTZ reached a trading volume of 3600945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTZ shares is $24.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, HTZ shares gained by 8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.38 for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.01, while it was recorded at 18.80 for the last single week of trading, and 16.94 for the last 200 days.

