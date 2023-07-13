Gordon Haskett slashes price target on Compass Inc. [COMP] – find out why.

Compass Inc. [NYSE: COMP] gained 11.05% on the last trading session, reaching $3.92 price per share at the time. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM that Introducing “Keepin’ it Real with Marc & Hyl”: The Ultimate Lifestyle and Real Estate Podcast.

The Luxe Latitudes Team of Compass proudly presents “Keepin’ it Real with Marc & Hyl,” a highly anticipated podcast hosted by real estate power couple Hyleri and Marc Katzenberg. This must-listen podcast offers a perfect blend of valuable insights, entertainment, and practical advice for anyone interested in the real estate market, lifestyle, and travel.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620705585/en/.

Compass Inc. represents 450.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.79 billion with the latest information. COMP stock price has been found in the range of $3.61 to $4.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, COMP reached a trading volume of 8799298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Compass Inc. [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $4.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Compass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for COMP stock

Compass Inc. [COMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.07. With this latest performance, COMP shares gained by 11.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.41 for Compass Inc. [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 3.44 for the last single week of trading, and 3.10 for the last 200 days.

Compass Inc. [COMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Inc. [COMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.62 and a Gross Margin at +10.21. Compass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.00.

Return on Total Capital for COMP is now -38.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compass Inc. [COMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.55. Additionally, COMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Compass Inc. [COMP] managed to generate an average of -$188,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.61.Compass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Compass Inc. [COMP]