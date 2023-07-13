GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] Is Currently 21.48 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] gained 21.48% or 1.16 points to close at $6.56 with a heavy trading volume of 6845596 shares. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM that GoodRx Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX) (“GoodRx” or the “Company”), a leading resource for healthcare savings and information, today announced it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. GoodRx management will also hold a conference call and webcast that morning at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details and a unique passcode required to join. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com, where accompanying materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

It opened the trading session at $5.72, the shares rose to $6.65 and dropped to $5.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GDRX points out that the company has recorded 32.26% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -71.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, GDRX reached to a volume of 6845596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $6.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 27.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.10.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.85. With this latest performance, GDRX shares gained by 19.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.19 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.30, while it was recorded at 5.60 for the last single week of trading, and 5.29 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.85 and a Gross Margin at +84.50. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.28.

Return on Total Capital for GDRX is now 2.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.00. Additionally, GDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] managed to generate an average of -$34,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 0.60%.

