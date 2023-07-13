Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD] moved up 6.58: Why It’s Important

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: GLMD] price surged by 6.58 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Galmed to employ OnKai’s disruptive Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its Planned Phase 2a Clinical Trial in PSC.

OnKai’s AI models redefine the methodologies and economics of clinical trials.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) (“Galmed” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and fibrotic diseases, is delighted to announce the first step in its strategic partnership with OnKai, where OnKai will apply its artificial intelligence (AI), models for enrollment and execution of clinical trials in underserved communities, starting with Galmed’s innovative Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) clinical development program.

A sum of 5572630 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 35.14K shares. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares reached a high of $5.47 and dropped to a low of $2.30 until finishing in the latest session at $2.43.

The average equity rating for GLMD stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is set at 0.58 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.53.

GLMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.63. With this latest performance, GLMD shares dropped by -44.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.55 for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 6.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.21.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

GLMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD] Insider Position Details