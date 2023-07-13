Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell -7.47% so far this year. What now?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] jumped around 0.33 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.47 at the close of the session, up 10.51%. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Fortuna reports production of 93,454 gold equivalent ounces for the second quarter of 2023.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock is now -7.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSM Stock saw the intraday high of $3.51 and lowest of $3.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.20, which means current price is +13.77% above from all time high which was touched on 04/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 5135791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]?

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81.

How has FSM stock performed recently?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.44. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.36 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 3.43 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]