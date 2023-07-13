For Tenaris S.A. [TS], Analyst sees a rise to $41.80. What next?

Tenaris S.A. [NYSE: TS] traded at a high on 07/12/23, posting a 2.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.82. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM that Tenaris Completes Acquisition of Additional Participation in Usiminas Control Group.

Pursuant to the transaction, Tenaris paid approximately BRL 110 million (approximately USD 23 million) in cash for 11.0 million ordinary shares, increasing its participation in the Usiminas control group to 9.8%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4595095 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tenaris S.A. stands at 2.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.94%.

The market cap for TS stock reached $17.95 billion, with 590.27 million shares outstanding and 590.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, TS reached a trading volume of 4595095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tenaris S.A. [TS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TS shares is $42.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tenaris S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaris S.A. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for TS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for TS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has TS stock performed recently?

Tenaris S.A. [TS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.10. With this latest performance, TS shares gained by 15.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.11 for Tenaris S.A. [TS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.69, while it was recorded at 30.48 for the last single week of trading, and 30.72 for the last 200 days.

Tenaris S.A. [TS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenaris S.A. [TS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.84 and a Gross Margin at +39.35. Tenaris S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.71.

Return on Total Capital for TS is now 23.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.05. Additionally, TS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] managed to generate an average of $96,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Tenaris S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Tenaris S.A. [TS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenaris S.A. go to -1.60%.

Insider trade positions for Tenaris S.A. [TS]