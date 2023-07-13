For Range Resources Corporation [RRC], Analyst sees a rise to $31. What next?

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] closed the trading session at $29.57 on 07/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.36, while the highest price level was $30.095. The company report on July 7, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Tuesday, July 25 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website until August 25, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.19 percent and weekly performance of 0.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, RRC reached to a volume of 3512032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Range Resources Corporation [RRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $32.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

RRC stock trade performance evaluation

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, RRC shares gained by 3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.10 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.80, while it was recorded at 28.96 for the last single week of trading, and 26.62 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Range Resources Corporation [RRC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 12.20%.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: Insider Ownership positions