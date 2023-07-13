For General Mills Inc. [GIS], Analyst sees a rise to $95. What next?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] loss -0.17% on the last trading session, reaching $74.95 price per share at the time.

General Mills Inc. represents 590.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.59 billion with the latest information. GIS stock price has been found in the range of $74.61 to $75.355.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 3777392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $81.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 55.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for GIS stock

General Mills Inc. [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.15 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.43, while it was recorded at 75.28 for the last single week of trading, and 81.90 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 7.89%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Mills Inc. [GIS]