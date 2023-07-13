FLJ Group Limited [FLJ] fell -89.03% so far this year. What now?

FLJ Group Limited [NASDAQ: FLJ] traded at a low on 07/12/23, posting a -8.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.27. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM that FLJ Group Limited Announces Changes regarding Director and Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15513403 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FLJ Group Limited stands at 36.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.26%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The market cap for FLJ stock reached $48.47 million, with 125.25 million shares outstanding and 33.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 201.35K shares, FLJ reached a trading volume of 15513403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FLJ Group Limited [FLJ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for FLJ Group Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54.

How has FLJ stock performed recently?

FLJ Group Limited [FLJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.29. With this latest performance, FLJ shares dropped by -29.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.79 for FLJ Group Limited [FLJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4733, while it was recorded at 0.2948 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3204 for the last 200 days.

FLJ Group Limited [FLJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FLJ Group Limited [FLJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.20 and a Gross Margin at -8.99. FLJ Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +125.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FLJ Group Limited [FLJ] managed to generate an average of $4,469,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.77.FLJ Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for FLJ Group Limited [FLJ]