Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $46

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] traded at a low on 07/12/23, posting a -1.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.25. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Envista Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) (“Envista”) will report financial results for its second quarter 2023 on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Envista will discuss these results on a conference call on the same day beginning at 2:00 PM PT and lasting approximately one hour.

The call and the accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the “Investors” section of Envista’s website, www.envistaco.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available for one year. You can access the conference call by dialing 800-343-4136 within the U.S. or +1 203-518-9843 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 2:00 PM PT and referencing conference ID #7016874.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3335579 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Envista Holdings Corporation stands at 2.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.38%.

The market cap for NVST stock reached $5.58 billion, with 163.60 million shares outstanding and 161.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, NVST reached a trading volume of 3335579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $44.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 51.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has NVST stock performed recently?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, NVST shares gained by 7.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.89, while it was recorded at 34.04 for the last single week of trading, and 35.70 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.45 and a Gross Margin at +57.93. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Total Capital for NVST is now 6.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.35. Additionally, NVST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] managed to generate an average of $18,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to 10.50%.

Insider trade positions for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]