Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] Revenue clocked in at $727.60 million, up 18.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ESRT] price plunged by -1.97 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Empire State Realty Trust Announces Christina Van Tassell and Hannah Yang Have Joined Its Board of Directors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), today announced that Christina Van Tassell and Hannah Yang have joined its Board of Directors, effective July 12, 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Christina is a business leader with deep financial expertise. She has been a private and public company CFO, a private equity investor and led M&A transactions and restructurings. She also has broad experience in technology, media, social media and e-commerce. Christina has served as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of John Wiley & Sons, Inc., a global knowledge company and leader in research, publishing and knowledge solutions, since 2021. Previously, she held positions as Chief Financial Officer of Dow Jones & Company, Inc., owner of the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and Factiva, from 2017 to 2021, Xaxis, a global advertising technology company owned by WPP Plc, from 2013 to 2017, and Centurion Holdings LLC, an investment and advisory company, from 2004 to 2013. She began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she held senior roles in global capital markets, M&A, and other corporate finance functions during her 12-year tenure. Christina holds M.B.A.s from Columbia University and London Business School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting and business administration from Muhlenberg College.

A sum of 3148827 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.44M shares. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $8.315 and dropped to a low of $7.96 until finishing in the latest session at $7.97.

The one-year ESRT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.56. The average equity rating for ESRT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESRT shares is $7.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

ESRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, ESRT shares gained by 14.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.74 for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.57, while it was recorded at 7.94 for the last single week of trading, and 6.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Empire State Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.47 and a Gross Margin at +25.97. Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for ESRT is now 3.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.36. Additionally, ESRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 237.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] managed to generate an average of $60,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

ESRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. go to 1.80%.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] Insider Position Details