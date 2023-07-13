Elevance Health Inc. [ELV] fell -19.27% so far this year. What now?

Elevance Health Inc. [NYSE: ELV] loss -4.78% or -20.79 points to close at $414.13 with a heavy trading volume of 3237967 shares. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Elevance Health to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Results on July 19, 2023.

Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) will release second quarter 2023 financial results on July 19, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (“EDT”). Management will review these results and its outlook during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT that same morning. The conference call should be accessed at least 15 minutes prior to its start with the following numbers:.

It opened the trading session at $427.00, the shares rose to $428.92 and dropped to $412.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ELV points out that the company has recorded -12.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 3.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, ELV reached to a volume of 3237967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELV shares is $569.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Elevance Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elevance Health Inc. is set at 10.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 41.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELV in the course of the last twelve months was 10.19.

Elevance Health Inc. [ELV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, ELV shares dropped by -11.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.95 for Elevance Health Inc. [ELV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 452.61, while it was recorded at 430.03 for the last single week of trading, and 479.22 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elevance Health Inc. [ELV] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.53. Elevance Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.85.

Return on Total Capital for ELV is now 10.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elevance Health Inc. [ELV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.98. Additionally, ELV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elevance Health Inc. [ELV] managed to generate an average of $58,895 per employee.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elevance Health Inc. go to 12.32%.

