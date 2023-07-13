E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] Is Currently 1.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] traded at a high on 07/12/23, posting a 1.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.15. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM that E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited’s subsidiary, Zhongrun Pharmaceutical Company, won the bid to represent Xi’an Liangjian Technology Company Limited, and the related performance is expected to reach RMB 10 million.

E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) (the “Company” or “eHome”), an integrated home services provider in China, the Company today announced that after a fierce competition with a number of units, its holding company Zhongrun Pharmaceuticals has successfully won the bid to represent Xi’an Liangjian Technology Co. The hospital won the bids for Yinerjie, Yinershu and Yinertong, etc. It is expected that Zhongrun Pharmaceuticals will add a total of about RMB 30 million in hospital business related results this year. Zhongrun Pharmaceuticals also signed a contract with Sanno Biosensing Co. for a hospital clinic generic model product, which is expected to have a turnover of up to RMB 10 million in Fujian Province within one year.

Founded in 2002, Sanno Biosensing Co., Ltd. is dedicated to the innovation of biosensing technology, developing, manufacturing and marketing a series of rapid diagnostic tests for patients with chronic diseases and health care professionals.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3730782 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stands at 12.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.26%.

The market cap for EJH stock reached $3.51 million, with 24.11 million shares outstanding and 23.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, EJH reached a trading volume of 3730782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for EJH in the course of the last twelve months was 3.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.60.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, EJH shares gained by 3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.46 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1950, while it was recorded at 0.1440 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4770 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.34 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.52.

Return on Total Capital for EJH is now -1.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.33. Additionally, EJH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] managed to generate an average of -$10,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

