Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] moved down -0.83: Why It’s Important

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNB] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.14 during the day while it closed the day at $11.88. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM that Dun & Bradstreet Named to Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 List.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, is pleased to have been named to Newsweek’s 2023 list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America, ranking #12 in the Consulting & Professional Services category for customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.

“We are very proud to see Dun & Bradstreet recognized by Newsweek as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America,” said Anthony Jabbour, CEO at Dun & Bradstreet. “As the commercial information company that spans generations, we have built our reputation on trust and being a responsible business, two attributes that have never been more important, as emerging technologies like Generative AI are bridging today’s business practices and facilitating trust for growth-minded companies.”.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 2.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNB stock has inclined by 2.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.09% and lost -3.10% year-on date.

The market cap for DNB stock reached $5.19 billion, with 429.60 million shares outstanding and 339.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, DNB reached a trading volume of 3696428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $14.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 17.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DNB stock trade performance evaluation

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, DNB shares gained by 13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.07 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.80, while it was recorded at 11.75 for the last single week of trading, and 12.13 for the last 200 days.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.97 and a Gross Margin at +41.18. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for DNB is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.21. Additionally, DNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] managed to generate an average of -$362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. go to -0.78%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: Insider Ownership positions