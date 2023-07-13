Dropbox Inc. [DBX] Stock trading around $27.55 per share: What’s Next?

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $27.82 during the day while it closed the day at $27.55. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Dropbox Introduces Dropbox Dash, AI-powered Universal Search, and Dropbox AI for Files.

Dropbox launches Dropbox Ventures to invest in the AI startup ecosystem and shares AI Principles to guide product development.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX), today announced Dropbox Dash and Dropbox AI, new AI-powered product experiences designed to improve modern work and help customers get more out of their content. Dropbox Dash is a universal search tool that connects all tools, content, and apps in a single search bar; Dropbox AI applies generative AI to summarize and answer questions about content saved in Dropbox starting with file previews. The company is also building on its investment in AI with the launch of Dropbox Ventures, a new startup initiative to support the growing AI ecosystem, and renewing its commitment to applying AI responsibly with the introduction of its AI Principles.

Dropbox Inc. stock has also gained 3.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DBX stock has inclined by 32.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.27% and gained 23.10% year-on date.

The market cap for DBX stock reached $9.55 billion, with 347.10 million shares outstanding and 266.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, DBX reached a trading volume of 3078941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $26.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61. With this latest performance, DBX shares gained by 14.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.29 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.95, while it was recorded at 27.22 for the last single week of trading, and 22.35 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.33 and a Gross Margin at +80.89. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for DBX is now 17.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.08. Additionally, DBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] managed to generate an average of $177,421 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 12.07%.

