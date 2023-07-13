Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD] gain 40.97% so far this year. What now?

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [NYSE: CBD] closed the trading session at $4.37 on 07/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.35, while the highest price level was $4.76.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.97 percent and weekly performance of 6.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, CBD reached to a volume of 3709159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBD shares is $3.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBD stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

CBD stock trade performance evaluation

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.59. With this latest performance, CBD shares gained by 25.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.66 for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 4.42 for the last single week of trading, and 3.42 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.39 and a Gross Margin at +19.46. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.94.

Return on Total Capital for CBD is now -0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.75. Additionally, CBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD]: Insider Ownership positions