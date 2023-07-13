Citigroup lifts Foot Locker Inc. [FL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] loss -3.07% on the last trading session, reaching $25.88 price per share at the time. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 6:45 AM that FOOT LOCKER, INC. TO PRESENT AT THE BERNSTEIN 39th ANNUAL STRATEGIC DECISIONS CONFERENCE.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced that Mary Dillon, President & Chief Executive Officer, Frank Bracken, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and Robert Higginbotham, Interim Chief Financial Officer will present at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31st at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live link to the audio fireside chat will be accessible on footlocker-inc.com, and the replay will be available on Thursday, June 1st at 8:00 a.m. ET on the website for 180 days following the event.

Foot Locker Inc. represents 93.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.45 billion with the latest information. FL stock price has been found in the range of $25.87 to $26.9964.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, FL reached a trading volume of 3775397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $33.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

Trading performance analysis for FL stock

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, FL shares gained by 0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.63 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.29, while it was recorded at 26.06 for the last single week of trading, and 36.24 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.91 and a Gross Margin at +29.64. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30.

Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to -6.94%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Foot Locker Inc. [FL]