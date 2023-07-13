CAVA Group Inc. [CAVA] is 18.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CAVA Group Inc. [NYSE: CAVA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.43% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 36.72%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM that CAVA Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

CAVA Group, Inc. (“CAVA”), the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand that brings heart, health, and humanity to food, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 16,611,110 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 2,166,666 additional shares of common stock.

CAVA’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trades under the ticker symbol “CAVA.”.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.84 billion, with 113.55 million shares outstanding and 110.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, CAVA stock reached a trading volume of 4376790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CAVA Group Inc. [CAVA]:

William Blair have made an estimate for CAVA Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CAVA Group Inc. is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.61.

CAVA Stock Performance Analysis:

CAVA Group Inc. [CAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.72.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.81. The present Moving Average recorded at 44.06 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into CAVA Group Inc. Fundamentals:

CAVA Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

CAVA Group Inc. [CAVA] Insider Position Details