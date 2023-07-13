Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. [CVKD] Stock trading around $2.25 per share: What’s Next?

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CVKD] price surged by 29.31 percent to reach at $0.51. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 3:17 PM that Cadrenal Therapeutics Announces $7.5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., (“Cadrenal” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CVKD) a biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) for certain rare medical conditions, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 4,285,715 of its shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.75 per share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. In addition, the Company has agreed to issue to the investors in the offering unregistered warrants (the “warrants”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,285,715 shares of common stock. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the private placement is expected to be approximately $7.5 million. The offering is expected to close on or about July 14, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital purposes.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

A sum of 14506576 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 98.98K shares. Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $3.14 and dropped to a low of $1.90 until finishing in the latest session at $2.25.

Guru’s Opinion on Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. [CVKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

CVKD Stock Performance Analysis:

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. [CVKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.03.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.41 for Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. [CVKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4900, while it was recorded at 1.7000 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. [CVKD] Insider Position Details