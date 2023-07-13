C3is Inc. [CISS] fell -89.00% so far this year. What now?

C3is Inc. [NASDAQ: CISS] traded at a low on 07/12/23, posting a -1.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.10. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 9:15 AM that C3is Inc. Announces Pricing of $5 Million Public Offering.

Each Class A warrant is immediately exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $1.05 per share and will expire five years from issuance. The offering is expected to close on or about July 5, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The market cap for CISS stock reached $5.91 million, with 5.37 million shares outstanding and 5.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, CISS reached a trading volume of 4539330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has CISS stock performed recently?

C3is Inc. [CISS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.17.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.44. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.1260 for the last single week of trading.

C3is Inc. [CISS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3is Inc. [CISS] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.26 and a Gross Margin at +60.32. C3is Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +57.53.

Insider trade positions for C3is Inc. [CISS]