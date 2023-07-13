BofA Securities lifts Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] jumped around 0.25 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.73 at the close of the session, up 3.34%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 9:45 AM that First Sentier Investors appoints Sudip Hazra Director of the First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute.

First Sentier Investors (FSI), a leading global investment manager, today announced the appointment of Sudip Hazra as Director of the First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute (the Institute), effective June 6.

Established in 2021, the Institute provides independent research on sustainable investment-oriented issues including macro research on market trends and issues, the effects of regulation and how trends impact the performance of investors, companies, sectors and economies. The Institute is jointly supported by FSI and its shareholder, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock is now 15.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MUFG Stock saw the intraday high of $7.76 and lowest of $7.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.71, which means current price is +29.05% above from all time high which was touched on 07/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, MUFG reached a trading volume of 3357882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUFG shares is $8.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 88.04.

How has MUFG stock performed recently?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, MUFG shares gained by 11.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.99 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.85, while it was recorded at 7.49 for the last single week of trading, and 6.27 for the last 200 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.29.

Earnings analysis for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]