BofA Securities lifts Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.72 during the day while it closed the day at $13.47. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 6:21 AM that Melco’s City of Dreams Mediterranean is honored with three accolades at The European Property Awards 2023.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock has also gained 11.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MLCO stock has inclined by 7.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.51% and gained 17.13% year-on date.

The market cap for MLCO stock reached $5.63 billion, with 441.90 million shares outstanding and 147.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, MLCO reached a trading volume of 4004967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLCO shares is $15.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54.

MLCO stock trade performance evaluation

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.14. With this latest performance, MLCO shares gained by 11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 166.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.21 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.11, while it was recorded at 12.55 for the last single week of trading, and 11.01 for the last 200 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.89 and a Gross Margin at -15.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.93.

Return on Total Capital for MLCO is now -8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.65. Additionally, MLCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited go to 8.00%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: Insider Ownership positions