BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain 51.53% so far this year. What now?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] traded at a high on 07/12/23, posting a 0.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.94. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that BlackBerry Summit Announced.

Milestone event to be hosted on October 17, 2023.

– BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today it will host a BlackBerry Summit, on October 17, 2023. The 10th anniversary event will be held live in New York.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3652124 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BlackBerry Limited stands at 3.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.17%.

The market cap for BB stock reached $2.93 billion, with 582.81 million shares outstanding and 570.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 3652124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $5.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

How has BB stock performed recently?

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.89. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.86 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.05, while it was recorded at 4.86 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.15 and a Gross Margin at +49.24. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for BlackBerry Limited [BB]