Berenberg lifts Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] traded at a low on 07/12/23, posting a -3.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.58. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 11:46 AM that SEABOURN’S NEW EXPEDITION VESSEL SEABOURN PURSUIT OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY ‘HOME AWAY FROM HOME’ FEEL IN ULTRA-LUXURY SUITES.

Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel, wants guests to savor their home away from home enroute to new experiences aboard Seabourn Pursuit, the second of two purpose-built expedition vessels in its fleet. Set to launch Summer 2023, Seabourn Pursuit will welcome travelers with 132 luxurious oceanfront veranda suites. Available in an array of layouts and dimensions, all accommodations create the elevated ambiance that is a hallmark of every Seabourn travel experience.

For this new expedition vessel, iconic hospitality atelier Tihany Design – led by Founder Adam D. Tihany and Managing Partner Alessia Genova – fashioned sumptuous interiors to create a modern ambiance that combines incomparable comfort, relaxed elegance and sophisticated ruggedness. The color palettes, elemental materials and tactile textures resonate Seabourn’s signature luxury and sense of ease, with custom design evident in every detail, right down to the retro style of light switches.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3289125 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carnival Corporation & plc stands at 3.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.78%.

The market cap for CUK stock reached $22.58 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 143.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, CUK reached a trading volume of 3289125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]?

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57.

How has CUK stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, CUK shares gained by 42.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.07 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.14, while it was recorded at 17.11 for the last single week of trading, and 9.41 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]