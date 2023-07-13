AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO] is 100.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AVROBIO Inc. [NASDAQ: AVRO] price surged by 45.96 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that AVROBIO to Explore Strategic Alternatives.

AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company working to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced that it has completed a review of its business, including the status of its programs, resources, and capabilities. AVROBIO has made the determination to halt further development of its programs and to conduct a comprehensive exploration of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

As part of this evaluation process, AVROBIO will explore potential strategic alternatives that may include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, business combination, or other transaction. There can be no assurance that its exploration will result in AVROBIO pursuing a transaction or that any transaction, if pursued, will be completed on attractive terms, if at all. AVROBIO has not set a timetable for completion of this evaluation process and does not intend to disclose further developments unless and until it is determined that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

A sum of 26577104 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.38M shares. AVROBIO Inc. shares reached a high of $1.50 and dropped to a low of $1.27 until finishing in the latest session at $1.43.

The one-year AVRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.06. The average equity rating for AVRO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVRO shares is $3.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for AVROBIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AVROBIO Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

AVRO Stock Performance Analysis:

AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.00. With this latest performance, AVRO shares gained by 17.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.17 for AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9636, while it was recorded at 1.0740 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9396 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AVROBIO Inc. Fundamentals:

AVROBIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO] Insider Position Details