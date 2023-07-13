Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] is -80.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ault Alliance Inc. [AMEX: AULT] traded at a high on 07/12/23, posting a 60.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.31. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Ault Alliance Issues Letter to Stockholders.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company, (“Ault Alliance” or the “Company”), today provides a business update letter to stockholders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712083657/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20580542 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ault Alliance Inc. stands at 23.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.83%.

The market cap for AULT stock reached $7.27 million, with 1.39 million shares outstanding and 1.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 67.01K shares, AULT reached a trading volume of 20580542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 96.86.

How has AULT stock performed recently?

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, AULT shares dropped by -30.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.33 for Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.32, while it was recorded at 4.67 for the last single week of trading, and 32.86 for the last 200 days.

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.38 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. Ault Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.57.

Ault Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]