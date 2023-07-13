Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $18

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDS] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.34 at the close of the session, up 25.75%. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Aridis’ AR-301 Monoclonal Antibody is Among the First Biologics to Receive FDA’s Qualified Infectious Diseases Product (QIDP) Designation.

QIDP designation for Biologics provides FDA Priority Review status.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -71.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARDS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4089 and lowest of $0.316 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.77, which means current price is +124.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, ARDS reached a trading volume of 23433500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDS shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71.

How has ARDS stock performed recently?

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.96. With this latest performance, ARDS shares gained by 22.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.71 for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2341, while it was recorded at 0.2709 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6371 for the last 200 days.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -970.33 and a Gross Margin at +84.24. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -982.56.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS]